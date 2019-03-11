The Citadel scores 3 in the 9th to beat Charleston Southern

The Citadel celebrates after scoring 3 runs in the 9th to earn a walk off win over Charleston Southern on Sunday (The Citadel Athletics)
March 10, 2019 at 11:19 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 11:44 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A wild pitch capped a three-run ninth inning for The Citadel as the Bulldogs rallied to walk off with a 4-3 victory over Charleston Southern Sunday afternoon at Joe Riley Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 4, Charleston Southern 3

Records: The Citadel (7-8), Charleston Southern (5-12)

Series: The Citadel wins the series 2-1

Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Riley Park)

Key Plays

  • Three walks and two wild pitches in the bottom of the ninth inning led to the three runs for the Bulldogs.

How it Happened

  • The Bulldogs utilized small ball to score the game’s first run in third inning. Lane Botkin singled up the middle and stole second. After going to third on a sacrifice bunt from Tilo Skole, J.D. Davis put down his own sacrifice bunt to score Botkin.
  • That would be all that either pitcher would allow through the first seven innings.
  • Bulldog starter Dylan Spence allowed six hits and struck out two over six shutout innings.
  • Buc starter Cody Maw gave up the one run on six hits and two strikeouts over six innings.
  • CSU got its offense going with two outs in the eighth inning. They loaded the bases before a wild pitch scored one run. Kyle Horton followed with a two-run single that gave the Bucs the 3-1 lead.
  • The Bulldogs threatened to answer in the home-half of the inning as they put two runners in scoring position with two outs. Ben Peden hit a rocket down the first-base line that was scooped up the by the first baseman for the final out.
  • The Citadel started the ninth inning by drawing three-straight walks. Andrew Judkins walked on four pitches, Botkin walked on a full count and Skole walked on five pitches.
  • The first wild pitch scored a hustling Judkins.
  • Davis tied the game by hitting an 0-2 pitch to center field, scoring Botkin from third and advancing Skole.
  • Two pitches later, Skole read the ball in the dirt and slid home safely with the game-winning run.

Inside the Box Score

  • The victory for the ‘Dogs was the first this season when trailing after five innings. The Citadel was 0-7 when trailing after eight innings this season.
  • The Bulldogs scored three runs in the ninth inning without getting a hit.
  • The teams combined to leave 20 runners on base. CSU stranded 13 base runners after stranding 16 last night.
  • Will Pillsbury (1-1) picked up the victory after he retired all three hitters he faced in the top of the ninth.
  • Zach Taglieri did not give up a hit in his one scoreless inning.
  • Ryan Stoudemire (1-3) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on three walks in one-third of an inning.
  • Ryan McCarthy and Bryce Leasure each collected two hits.
  • Lane Botkin singled and scored a pair of runs.
  • J.D. Davis continued his big weekend as he drove in a pair of runs, one with a sacrifice bunt and the other a sacrifice fly.
  • He finished the series 4-for-9 (.444) with seven RBIs and three runs scored.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to Riley Park Tuesday night as they welcome No. 24 South Carolina. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Postgame Quotes

Head Coach Tony Skole

“It was a really good ballgame for about six innings then it seemed to get away from both pitching staffs. I am proud of our guys. We are trying to find different ways to win ballgames. We hadn’t won one in the come-from-behind fashion yet so that was good for our team and hopefully something to build on.

“It was a great ballgame. It is always fun when you play the local colleges. It needs to be a good healthy rivalry between us and Charleston Southern and College of Charleston. They always play us tough and it was a fun series.”