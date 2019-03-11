Coastal Carolina’s Cuthbertson, Jones Earn Sun Belt Hoops Honors

NEW ORLEANS – The 2019 Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball awards, as voted on by the league’s coaches, were announced Monday, and Chanticleers Zac Cuthbertson and DeVante Jones were among the student-athletes that were recognized.
Cuthbertson was named Second Team All-Sun Belt, and Jones was named the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year.
Cuthbertson is coming off a season which saw him ranked among the league leaders in points (7th), rebounding (4th), field goal percentage (4th), assists (15th), free throw percentage (11th), offensive rebounds (9th), defensive rebounds (3rd) and minutes played (15th).
Cuthbertson also scored his 1,000th career point in Saturday’s regular-season finale against Troy. A New Bern, N.C., native, he reached the milestone in only two seasons becoming just the third Chanticleer to score 1,000 points in two years.
Jones season almost ended before it began, as he was injured in the second game of the season and missed the next 12 games. He finally made his way back to the court the second week of conference play and never looked back. He was the leading freshman scorer in the conference averaging 14.4 points per game which was 18th in the league. Jones also was sixth in free throw shooting at 83 percent and his 3.4 assists per game was 12th.
A native of New Orleans his name was also among the league leaders in steals with 24 during SBC games (6th) and his 1.3 assist/turnover ratio was 12th.
The duo will lead the Chanticleers into the Sun Belt Championship Thursday, March 14. CCU will face the winner of a first round game between Louisiana Monroe and Appalachian State. The second round game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. (ET).