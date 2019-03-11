Coastal Carolina’s Cuthbertson, Jones Earn Sun Belt Hoops Honors

Jones season almost ended before it began, as he was injured in the second game of the season and missed the next 12 games. He finally made his way back to the court the second week of conference play and never looked back. He was the leading freshman scorer in the conference averaging 14.4 points per game which was 18th in the league. Jones also was sixth in free throw shooting at 83 percent and his 3.4 assists per game was 12th.