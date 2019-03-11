Congressman Dan Crenshaw shows off ‘Captain America’ glass eye to Captain America

(Gray News) – The Marvel Universe seems to have worked its way into every aspect of American life, even onto Capitol Hill.
Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw, who lost an eye during combat service in Afghanistan, recently revealed a special glass eye during a visit by actor Chris Evans. Evans plays Captain America in several Marvel movies.
“When Captain America sees your Captain America glass eye,” Crenshaw tweeted, showing a closeup of his iris that looks just like the superhero’s shield.
Evans was on Capitol Hill last week to meet with lawmakers on several topics, including criminal justice reform.
“A VERY cool use of vibranium,” Evans said on Twitter, referring to the fictional metal used to make Captain America’s shield.
This isn't the first time Crenshaw has shown off his sense of humor.
The former Navy SEAL grabbed national headlines last year with a cameo on “Saturday Night Live,” where he roasted Pete Davidson for making fun of his eye patch.
