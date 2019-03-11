Coroner identifies man shot at Goose Creek apartment

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who died after being shot at a Goose Creek apartment this past weekend.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says 64-year-old Eugene Fordham of Moncks Corner was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.
Coroner George Oliver said Fordham was visiting a home off Harbour Lake Drive and was shot as he answered the door on Sunday.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Deputies have arrested 30-year-old Andrea Gregg in connection to the incident. She has been charged with accessory after the fact.
Investigators responded to the Collins Park apartment complex in the 3500 block of Harbour Lake Drive at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Sunday.
When they entered the apartment where the shooting took place, they found a man who was shot in the right side of his chest, according to the incident report.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office is investigating.
