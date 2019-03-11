Davidson’s Two-Run Walkoff Homer Lifts Tigers Over No. 3 Tar Heels 5-4

North Carolina scored an unearned run in the fourth inning on Brandon Martorano's two-out, run-scoring single, then Bryce Teodosio laced a solo homer, his fifth of the season, and Davidson belted a run-scoring double in the fifth inning to give Clemson the lead. Aaron Sabato crushed a solo homer in the sixth inning to tie the score, then he led off the top of the eighth inning with a double and the Tar Heels took the lead on Roberts' run-scoring single. Danny Serretti added a two-out, run-scoring double in the frame. Kyle Wilkie extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the bottom of the eighth inning, then Clemson scored a run on a passed ball.