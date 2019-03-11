Deputies investigating after one dead following physical altercation call in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after one person died at a home in Colleton County.
Investigators say the incident happened on Mach 6 at a home on Macon Lane where deputies responded to a report of a physical altercation at the residence.
When deputies arrived, they reported locating the victim unresponsive.
“Colleton County Fire Rescue proceeded to perform CPR to revive the victim, the attempt was unsuccessful,” CCSO officials said."All parties involved are being cooperative with law enforcement."
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.