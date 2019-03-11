Deputies: One in custody after Goose Creek homicide

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a homicide after a shooting in Goose Creek on Sunday night.
Deputies responded to the Collins Park apartment complex in the 3500 block of Harbour Lake Drive at approximately 5:50 p.m. When they entered the apartment where the shooting took place, they found a man who was shot in the right side of his chest, according to the incident report.
Andrea Gregg, 30, has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting, spokeswoman Carli Drayton said.
