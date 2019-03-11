Hopkins’ Cycle, Power Display Help Gamecocks to Series Sweep of Valpo

Valpo put up three runs in the sixth, highlighted by a two-run home run from Blake Billinger, then tied the game in the seventh on a Sam Shaikin sacrifice fly. Carolina took the lead for good in the bottom of the seventh on Olson's three-run home run to left center. A solo home run from Valpo's Brent Jones cut the lead to 8-6 in the eighth. Valpo had runners on first and second with no one out with redshirt sophomore TJ Shook entering the game. Shook got a strikeout and a double play with runner's interference to end the threat.