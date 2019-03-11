Lawsuit: Company hasn’t picked up 8K cases of energy drinks sitting at N. Charleston port

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - According to a federal lawsuit filed last week in the Charleston division of South Carolina district court, an energy drink company called HED Products LLC hasn’t picked up 8,000 cases of product that have been sitting at the North Charleston port terminal since Dec. 10.
Hed Products sells the drink called “Hype Energy Drinks." The suit was filed by the Yang Ming Transport Company.
In the lawsuit, the transport company says the cases are being stored in five containers which are located at the Remount Road terminal. It cites tariff provisions about the company being able to charge demurrage for cargo that isn’t picked up in a timely manner and can grant a lien against the cargo for money that’s owed.
Yang Ming claims in the suit that the drinks were delivered on December 10th, 2018 and that HEB Products was required to take delivery of the drinks before Dec. 17 or they would be charged additionally for keeping the drinks in the containers for an extended time.
The demurrage charges on the drinks is $1,125 per day, which would make the drink company liable for $87,000 owed to Yang Ming as of last week, the lawsuit states.
The transport company is suing for the unpaid storage fees or asks a judge for permission to sell all the drinks in order to recoup the money.
The lawsuit was filed last Wednesday and Hed Products has not yet responded to it.
