Man facing drug dealing charges after deputies see car parked illegally in handicapped zone at Walmart

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A man has been busted on drug dealing charges after deputies spotted a car parked illegally in a handicapped zone at a Lowcountry Walmart.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Nathan Smyth and charged him with possession with intent to distribute heroin.
He was arrested in connection to an incident on Sunday just before 7 p.m. when deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Bluffton Walmart.
Responding deputies reported seeing a Toyota Camry occupied by several people parked in a handicapped space without the appropriate handicap placard.
“Deputies made contact with the subjects sitting inside the vehicle and observed paraphernalia associated with opioid use,” BCSO officials said."Investigating further, deputies discovered a brown liquid in a syringe inside of the Camry and a plastic bag containing a white powdered substance inside the pants pockets of 36-year-old Nathan Smyth."
A report states the suspicious substances were field tested by deputies who determined that the brown liquid inside the syringe was heroin and the white powdered substance on Smyth appeared to be fentanyl.
Smyth was locked up at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
“As of the time of this advisory, Smyth remained incarcerated on a $10,000 bond,” BCSO officials said. “Smyth may face additional charges, as a more stringent analysis of the white powdered substance will be necessary to confirm its identity as fentanyl. That analysis will be performed at the Sheriff’s Office Forensic Services Laboratory.”
