Mild week starts with a few showers today

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A slow moving cold front will be responsible for bringing plenty of clouds and a few scattered showers today. This front will start to work its way south of the area tonight, removing the clouds and allowing temperatures to turn cooler by tomorrow morning. Plenty of sunshine is expected in the wake of this front on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be near 70° on Tuesday and in the low to mid 70s on Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to warm in the second half of the work week in advance of our next cold front set to arrive Friday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80° on Thursday and Friday. Clouds will increase and there will be a chance of rain late in the day on Friday. Right now, it appears this clears out in time for our St. Patrick’s Day weekend with highs in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.