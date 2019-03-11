Milner Blanks Worcester With 33 Saves

Defenseman Ryker Killins gave the Stingrays the early lead with his first professional goal at 9:22 of the first period. The defender picked up the puck just inside the blue line on the left wall and moved all the way to the other side of the ice before wristing a shot to the net that deflected past Worcester goaltender Blake Wojtala to give SC a 1-0 advantage. Assists were credited to both Kozun and Askew on the strike.