N. Charleston church members driving to Alabama to help tornado victims

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A group at Life Center Cathedral in North Charleston is collecting supplies for tornado victims in Lee County, Alabama.
More than a week ago, the area was hit by at least two tornadoes that left 23 people dead and many others injured. It was then that Donna Lee Williams and Penny Dawson wanted to lend a helping hand.
They will be driving down needed supplies on Monday afternoon and volunteering for the day on Tuesday to help with recovery efforts.
“Personally, coming through an experience like that, when Hugo hit Charleston it puts a passion in your heart you can’t shut down,” Dawson said. “Going to Alabama is going to allow me to touch those people like other folks have touched us.”
Some of the requested items include:
-Tarps, work gloves, rakes, shovels, hoes, chain saw, chain saw oil -Cleaning supplies -Canned goods, diapers, baby formula, baby wipes, new infant clothing -Gift cards to Walmart, Lowe’s, or Home Depot
Cash donations can also be made online to the Red Cross or the United Way of East Alabama.
“Everyone can’t go, we understand that, but you can have an impact,” Williams said. “Simply by making a donation, by taking a little time out to drop something off, that’s going to be hand delivered to individuals who need them.”
Donations are being accepted until 2:30 on Monday afternoon, and if you’re interested in donating you can call Donna Lee Williams at 843-324-7794.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.