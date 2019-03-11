N. Charleston fire department hiring firefighters

March 11, 2019

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The North Charleston fire department says its hiring more firefighters.

No prior experience is required and the starting salary is $37,845. People who already have firefighter experience and EMT certification are eligable for a higher starting salary, according to spokeswoman Stephanie Julazadeh.

Applications will be accepted through the end of March.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • at least 18 years old
  • high school diploma or G.E.D.
  • valid driver’s license
  • pass a background check
  • pass a drug screening
  • pass a medical physical

Part of the testing process also includes a reading comprehension test, a job-related physical agility test and an interview. The testing dates are set for Apr. 16-17.

Applications are available through the city’s website.

