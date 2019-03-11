N. Charleston police finds 13 bullets after a shootout in a neighborhood

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police respond to a shooting on Monday morning where they found 13 bullets at the scene.
Officers were dispatch to the 3900 block of Whipper Barony Lane in reference to shots being fired through a person’s front door.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located bullets on the side walk, patio, the stairs leading to the residence and in front of the door of the victim’s apartment.
The victim said she was in bed when she heard a loud knock on the front door then the shooter fired 3 shots through the front door, the police report says.
Officers searched the area and located a total of 13 bullets at the scene.
Police say, no one was injured.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
