N. Charleston Police respond to possible shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police are responding to a neighborhood off Dorchester Road where a possible shooting was reported.
Charleston County dispatchers received a call about an assault and possible shooting at 4:50 p.m. in the 7800 block of Wadesboro Road.
Witnesses are reporting a large police presence in the area, but police have not yet provided details about whether anyone was injured or whether anyone is in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
