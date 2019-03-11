N. Charleston Police respond to possible shooting

VIDEO: Police responding to possible shooting in North Charleston
March 11, 2019 at 5:03 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 5:08 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police are responding to a neighborhood off Dorchester Road where a possible shooting was reported.

Charleston County dispatchers received a call about an assault and possible shooting at 4:50 p.m. in the 7800 block of Wadesboro Road.

Witnesses are reporting a large police presence in the area, but police have not yet provided details about whether anyone was injured or whether anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.