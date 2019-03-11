Police: Lowcountry BBQ restaurant burglarized over the weekend, cash stolen

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -A Lowcountry barbecue restaurant was burglarized over the weekend, Charleston Police says.
Someone broke into Swig & Swine on Savannah Highway around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday night and stole an undisclosed amount of money, the police report states.
The police report says, an employee preparing for their shift, noticed the door in the back of the restaurant was open and the ovens were out of electrical power after attempting to turn them on.
He also saw some circuit breakers switched off, the employee told police.
The employee told police there was a child’s high chair in the middle of the office which was usually stored outside of the office and should have not been there.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.