Police: Nothing found after bomb threat temporarily closes Walterboro bank

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - A South State Bank has since reopened after bomb threat there on Monday morning.
Officers responded to the bank in the 500 block of N. Jefferies Boulevard for the threat in which an unknown man called the bank demanding money and said he would blow up the bank if he didn’t receive it, according to Walterboro police spokeswoman Sgt. Amye Stivender.
For precautionary purposes, the bank was evacuated while officers responded. An interior and exterior sweep of the bank was conducted, but no suspicious packages were found, Stivender said.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office also sent a bomb squad and K9 to the bank for precautionary purposes.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.