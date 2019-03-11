Police searching for child abuse suspect last seen in Salisbury

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Officials are searching for a suspect wanted for repeatedly abusing a 4-year-old boy in Rowan County.
Brandon Scott Meeks, 27, is accused of having contributed to the abuse of a minor after the 4-year-old victim was brought to the hospital in December with injuries to his genitals and bruising on his body. An ensuing investigation also determined that Meeks had held the child under water in the bathtub as a form of punishment.
The child’s mother, Hannah Eller, 25, was arrested on March 9 after the investigation found that she was aware of the abuse and present when some of it occurred while failing to stop, report or take measures against additional abuse.
Meeks, however, remains at large and has multiple outstanding orders for his arrest in Rowan and Stanley Counties for unrelated charges as well. He is believed to be either in Salisbury, New London or Albemarle.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has placed Meeks on their Most Wanted List and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 704-216-8687 or 1-866-639-5245.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.