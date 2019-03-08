Potentially deadly bacteria found in drinking water additive leads to recall

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Thursday, Mar. 7 a worldwide recall on all lots of Life-Line Water. According to the FDA the product was found to be contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a potentially deadly bacteria.
Use of the contaminated product has a remote probability of necessitating medical or surgical intervention to preclude or reverse permanent damage to a body structure or function, the FDA said in an alert issued Thursday.
Information provided by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections often occur due to external uses of contaminated water. Examples include ear infections, especially in children, and more generalized skin rashes which occur after exposure to inadequately chlorinated hot tubs or swimming pools. Eye infections have occasionally been reported in persons using extended-wear contact lenses, the CDC said.
Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact McDaniel Life-Line by phone 806-647-1741, Monday thru Friday 8 AM-5 PM, Central Time or by e-mail lifeline@amaonline.com. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.
