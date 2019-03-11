Riller Leads CofC Into The CAA Semis For 3rd Straight Year With 73-61 Win Over Drexel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (March 10, 2019) – All-CAA guard Grant Riller filled the stat sheet with a game-high 24 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals to lead No. 3 College of Charleston past No. 6 Drexel, 73-61 in the final quarterfinal game of the CAA Men’s Basketball Championship, presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs.
The Cougars (24-8), who earned a berth in the semifinals for the third consecutive year, will face No. 2 Northeastern at 8:30 on Monday in a rematch of last year’s overtime title game. Drexel falls to 13-19 with the loss.
Riller was joined in double figures by forward Jarrell Brantley with 16 points and seven rebounds and forward Sam Miller, who contributed 12 points and seven boards in 21 minutes off the bench.
James Butler led a balanced scoring effort for Drexel with team-highs of 14 points and nine rebounds. CAA Rookie of the Year Camren Wynter tallied 12 points, eight boards and six assists and freshman guard Matey Juric added 11 points and a team-best five steals.
Charleston jumped out to a 14-2 lead to open the game and maintained a double-digit advantage throughout the first half, leading 38-24 at the break. Drexel opened the second half on a 9-2 run and pulled within 40-33 following a Wynter layup with 18:02 to go. However, the Cougars never let the margin get closer than seven the rest of the way.
Charleston shot 51.8% for the game, including 56% in the second half. Drexel was limited to 40.7% shooting from the floor, including just 5-of-19 from three-point range.