Summerville considers buying two acres of wetlands for new road

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Summerville will consider authorizing the town administrator to spend more than $200,000 on 2.6 acres of wetlands Monday night.
The new road is part of the Bear Island Road Project.
The project would extend Bear Island Road to cut through 2.627 acres of wetlands in the Weatherstone community and connect to North Maple Street.
Monday night’s approval would allow the administrator to buy 26.27 “wetland mitigation credits" for wetlands at a site in Berkeley County, which would protect the wetlands from future development.
Those credits will cost the town $223,295, which could come from Roadway Bond Proceeds.
Some people who live in the Weatherstone community are concerned building a road in the wetlands could have a negative impact on wildlife and flooding in their neighborhood.
But Russ Cornette, Summerville town Engineer, said the town completed a drainage report in the last three years.
The Bear Island Road Project has been in the works since 2002.
Residents in the Weatherstone community fought the project with a lawsuit several years ago.
Ultimately the plaintiffs and attorneys did not show up for the court date, which lead to the judge dropping the case, according to Cornette.
The project originally planned for 4 lanes, but current plans will only build two lanes through the wetlands.
Summerville’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.
