Summerville preparing for 5G wireless network in advance

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Wireless companies are always looking for the latest technology to provide faster service, and Summerville is making sure the town will be ready when that new technology is available.
5G will be the fastest wireless network. In order for it to work, a number of wireless boxes have to be placed along street level light, telephone poles and other fixtures instead of the cell towers people are used to seeing.
Cities and towns will have to figure out how to install the “small wireless facilities” that will allow you to use it.
The town of Summerville wants to make sure that there’s no delay for residents to have 5G when it’s available.
Officials are discussing an ordinance that will streamline the application process for companies, where those wireless devices will go and what they will look like so they will fit the towns esthetic.
Summerville’s mayor Wiley Johnson says this technology will provide better broadband, wireless access and 911 services to residents.
