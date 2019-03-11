USC’s Silva Earns SEC Weekly Honor

Silva posted his 10th and 11th double-doubles of the season in wins at Texas A&M and vs. Georgia last week. He hit a career high four 3-pointers in Tuesday’s road win at Texas A&M and pulled down a career high 17 rebounds vs. the Aggies. He was also an efficient 8-of-9 from the field in the win. On Senior Day, Silva posted a game high 24 points, while also collecting 10 rebounds, in the win over Georgia. He was 11-of-16 at the foul line, his fifth game of the season with 10+ makes at the stripe, vs. the Bulldogs, and also matched a career high with three steals. The wins secured Carolina the No. 4 seed in this week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville. Carolina has now had double-figure SEC victories in three of Silva’s four seasons, posting 11+ wins all three times (11 in 2016, 12 in 2017, 11 in 2019) while also securing a double-bye in the SEC Tournament in those years, as well.