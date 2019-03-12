Berkeley County School District attendance line shift could impact hundreds

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - On Tuesday night, the Berkeley County School Board is meeting to make a final decision on whether hundreds of students may have to attend a different school.
School board members have said through this whole process that this is necessary to help with the rapid growth in Berkeley County.
Students in the area of the Cane Bay neighborhood may find themselves attending a new school this fall.
The district says Cane Bay High School has exceeded its capacity, meaning there are simply too many people attending the school with not enough space.
If school board members decide to change the attendance lines, about 700 students would be expected to go to Stratford High School next year instead of Cane Bay High School.
