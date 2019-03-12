Buccaneers accept bid to the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Southern men’s basketball team has accepted a bid to play in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT), as announced on Tuesday afternoon by Charleston Southern Athletics Director Jeff Barber and head men’s basketball coach Barclay Radebaugh.
CSU's first-round opponent, location, and game time, along with the complete CIT field, will be announced at the end of the weekend.
"Our team is very thankful for the opportunity to play in the 2019 CIT," Radebaugh said. "We are so excited that this team gets to continue to play. It is always a goal of ours to position ourselves for postseason opportunities. We are certainly looking forward to the challenge ahead and plan on playing our very best."
The Buccaneers enter their post-conference tournament slate with a 17-15 overall record and advanced to the 2019 Big South Conference Championships semifinal round for the first time since the 2013 season. CSU has won 10 of their last 14 games dating back to late January and is paced by All-Conference selection Christian Keeling and All-Freshman guard Dontrell Shuler.
CSU will be participating in the postseason for just the fourth time in program history as they make their first appearance in the CIT. The Bucs previously have competed in the NCAA Tournament (1997) and the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) (2013 & 2015).
The Bucs' appearance in the CIT marks the eighth consecutive season a Big South member will be competing in the postseason event dating back to 2012.
The 32-team CIT field is made up of non-Power 5 programs, not selected to participate in the NCAA or NIT (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, PAC-12 and SEC teams are not considered). All 31 games are played on campus sites.
In an effort to minimize travel and limit missed class time, the CIT uses the old NIT model, with future round opponents determined by results of the previous round, ensuring geographic stability.
The 2009 and 2010 tournaments were contested by 16 teams. The 2011 CIT consisted of 24 teams and the field expanded to its current 32-team format in 2012.