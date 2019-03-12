Charleston County pushing for plastic bag ban

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Several municipalities in the Lowcountry are talking about plastic bans Tuesday at their monthly meetings.
This is happening while the State House is trying to put a ban on plastic bans across the Palmetto State.
County officials still say that even with the state wide effort they will still want to see a ban in Charleston County.
Mt. Pleasant, Folly Beach, and even the City of Charleston are just a few of the Lowcountry areas to have already banned single-use plastic bags, and Charleston County wants to hop on board.
They may run into a problem though.
Legislators have introduced a bill that is already going through the motions that would actually put a ban on plastic bag bans. This means any city or county-level bans would be discontinued.
Charleston County Councilman Vic Rawl said regardless of what the state says, he believes the cities and counties that already have a ban in place or are working to get one will continue to push forward "because it is important to them.”
Mount Pleasant also has a plastic item on the agenda Tuesday night that would ban specific things like the plastic tops on donut boxes.
The town already put a plastic bag ban into effect in April 2018 and the mayor says it is something they will continue to enforce.
