Charleston peninsula homeowners organize panel to address flooding concerns

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - On Tuesday, a group of homeowners from the west side of the Charleston peninsula is inviting homeowners to a panel presentation to learn more about how Charleston officials are working to fix flooding.
The “Groundswell” organization says on its website that the issue of flooding has been a “mere addendum” to the city’s list of priorities.
On Tuesday, there will be a number of presentations from the officials who are working to fix these problems. Panelists will include Mark Wilbert, City of Charleston chief resiliency officer, Wes Wilson, from the Army Corps of Engineers, Dennis Frasier from MUSC, and Frank Newham, City of Charleston senior engineer.
The Groundswell group came together after a series of major flooding damaged their homes in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Now they’re hoping to get answers for every homeowner in Charleston.
“We’re learning little by little how to live with water in the hopes that we don’t get a big hit. All of us are worried that we’re going to have a big storm. Even if we don’t get a major hit directly, we get a lot of flooding,” says Susan Lyons who is a member of Groundswell.
The event. "The State of Flooding in Charleston: Where We Stand," starts at 6 p.m in the auditorium of the Charleston County Library on Calhoun Street.
It is free and open to the public.
“We will lobby for short-term emergency relief from increasingly frequent flood waters that roll in from the harbor and the rivers; they are destroying our very livability, not to mention our property values,” Groundswell writes on its website. “In the longer run, for multitudes of homeowners, storm and tidal inundation has imposed a yearly tax in the cost of recovery, and it threatens prohibitive flood insurance premiums. We believe, based on the past three years, that the city can enhance the diversion of water from our neighborhoods and that incentives can be established that would enable us to remain in our homes, in the city we love.”
Attendees are encouraged to come with questions.
