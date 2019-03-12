Charleston peninsula homeowners organize panel to address flooding concerns

“We will lobby for short-term emergency relief from increasingly frequent flood waters that roll in from the harbor and the rivers; they are destroying our very livability, not to mention our property values,” Groundswell writes on its website. “In the longer run, for multitudes of homeowners, storm and tidal inundation has imposed a yearly tax in the cost of recovery, and it threatens prohibitive flood insurance premiums. We believe, based on the past three years, that the city can enhance the diversion of water from our neighborhoods and that incentives can be established that would enable us to remain in our homes, in the city we love.”