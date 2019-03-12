Report: Connecticut murder suspect found hiding in refrigerator following Lowcountry standoff

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A Connecticut murder suspect was found hiding in a refrigerator following a standoff in the Lowcountry, according to authorities.
On Tuesday afternoon, Georgetown County authorities arrested Benjamin Morales who is wanted for murder in New Britain, Connecticut.
GCSO deputies along with SWAT team members arrested Morales at a home on the 760 block of Walker Road.
“After exhausting all efforts for a peaceful resolution, the sheriff’s office SWAT team entered the home and located the suspect hiding in a functioning refrigerator,” GCSO officials said.
The US Marshals Office assisted in the arrest.
Police in New Britain say Morales is accused in the murder of his girlfriend, Alice Marie Figueroa, according to CBS News affiliate WFSB.
