Cottageville Police officer says he was forced to make Nazi salute

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Cottageville police officer says he was forced to make a Nazi salute eight years ago.
Officer Larry Colson says a photo of the salute making rounds on social media has caused a lot of trouble for him in his career.
Colson says he was 15 years old when his father took him to the mountains of Virginia, supposedly for a camping trip. Colson says when they got there two men carrying military style machine guns were guarding a gate.
He said his dad told him they were going to be Ku Klux Klansmen for the weekend. Colson was told he had to do a Nazi salute to get through the gate.
According to Colson, he had no way to get home so he did the salute.
In August 2017, Colson was fired from the St. George Police Department after someone sent the photo to the department’s Facebook page.
Chief Brett Camp said Colson admitted he was in the photo. Colson says he is not a Klan member and does not have a racist bone in his body.
Cottageville Police Chief J.D. Cook hired Colson last month. Colson says his new boss believes in him.
The chief says he also believes in Colson.
