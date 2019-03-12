Deputies make second arrest in Goose Creek homicide

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies have arrested a second suspect in connection with a fatal weekend shooting.
Antwon Gregg, 32, of Goose Creek, was arrested Monday and is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s spokesperson Carli Drayton.
Deputies responded to the Collins Park apartment complex in the 3500 block of Harbour Lake Drive at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Sunday. Inside the apartment, they found the victim, later identified as 64-year-old Eugene Fordham, suffering a bullet wound to the right side of his chest. Coroner George Oliver said Fordham was visiting a home off Harbour Lake Drive and was shot as he answered the door on Sunday.
Deputies also arrested 30-year-old Andrea Gregg on Monday morning on a charge of accessory after the fact to a felony, Drayton said.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is the third homicide in 2019 that has taken place in Berkeley County.
