DHEC: Goat potentially exposed 9 people to rabies

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Nine people were referred to doctors after possibly being exposed to rabies by a goat, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Officials said the potential exposures happened when the victims were handling the goat on property in Anderson County. The goat was submitted to DHEC for lab testing on March 8. Results from the testing confirmed that goat had rabies.
DHEC said the goat is the third animal in Anderson County to test positive for rablies in 2019. So far, officials have confirmed 25 cases of animal rabies across the state this year.
If you believe you, your pets or any family have have come into contact with an animal that possibly has rabies, you are urged to contact your local health care provider. The health care provider is required to report the incident to DHEC.
