Family of man with Lowcountry ties presumed killed in plane crash issues statement

“We met Captain Antoine Lewis about 8 years ago. Chief Warrant Officer II, Yalena Lopez-Lewis and Captain Antoine Lewis were married in December 2017, blending with his 15-year-old son, Antoine, Jr. and her 10-year-old son, Messiah. She describes him as a ‘free spirit’ because he added adventure to her life and enjoyed traveling to explore far-away places. He had a brilliant mind and pursued learning with a passion. He wanted to live his life to its fullest and was executing plans to tour Africa and reconnect with his roots. His next adventure was to visit Egypt this coming summer. Antoine was an accomplished Officer in the U.S. Army. We pray that God rests his soul and gives us all in the Lewis, Lopez, Gadsden, and Williams’ families strength and peace of heart knowing that he died in pursuit of what brought him joy.”