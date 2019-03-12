IHOP serving free pancakes Tuesday to help MUSC Children’s Hospital

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Who doesn’t love free pancakes?
Score a free short stack during IHOP’s annual Free Pancakes Day on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Charleston area IHOP restaurants are giving them away in a fundraiser for for the MUSC Children’s Hospital. It will be the 14th year the restaurant chain has conducted the giveaway to benefit charities across the country.
The event begins 7 a.m. at participating locations. CLICK HERE to find the IHOP location nearest you.
And if you’re not able to make it for breakfast, why not try free pancakes for lunch or even for dinner? The fundraiser runs through 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Pancake lovers can come in for a free short stack of their famous Original Buttermilk pancakes. In return, IHOP hopes customers will then donate to the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.
Since 2006, IHOP’s Free Pancake Day has raised more than $30 million for charities nationwide.
The money raised at Charleston-area restaurants stays in the area.
