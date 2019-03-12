Isle of Palms considers allowing surf lessons on beach

ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WCSC) - After years of requests from surf companies, Isle of Palms may soon allow businesses to offer surf lessons on the city’s beach.
During the Isle of Palms City Council meeting in February, council members heard from a local business owner who asked to offer surf lessons at Isle of Palms.
Some council members proposed allowing a select number of businesses to offer lessons, but others said that would be unfair to other businesses.
Currently, Isle of Palms city code prevents any business from happening on beaches, including surf lessons.
But now, city council is considering the possibility of offering surf lessons through Wild Dunes.
“The City Code prohibits any commercial activity on the beach, except pursuant to a franchise granted by City Council,” Isle of Palms Interim City Administrator Desiree Fragoso said. “Last month, City Council agreed to consider granting an exclusive franchise agreement for the purpose of offering surf lessons on the beach through the Wild Dunes Resort.”
