Large above-the-water house in Charleston Harbor sold, was previously listed at $7.95M

Large above-the-water house in Charleston Harbor sold, was previously listed at $7.95M
The house as seen from land on the Peninsula (Source: Provided)
By Live 5 News Web Staff | March 12, 2019 at 7:29 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 7:30 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A house that sits above the water in Charleston Harbor which was billed as the only single-family home with a private dock in the Charleston Historic District has sold.

Williams Means Real Estate brokered the sale of 2 Concord Street, which went through last Thursday. It was previously on the market for $7.95 million as of last November. The actual sale price of the house was not disclosed.

The house as seen from the back, which looks out into Charleston Harbor (Source: Provided)
The house as seen from the back, which looks out into Charleston Harbor (Source: Provided)

“The property at 2 Concord Street offers the only opportunity to live atop Charleston harbor. Along with the views, the property offers the ultimate luxury lifestyle with waterfront living in historic downtown Charleston,” Broker-In-Charge Helen Geer said. “The sustainable building concepts also make this property suitable for environmentally friendly living, another rare opportunity downtown.”

The house was originally a degaussing station for the Navy and was renovated in 2010. It spans almost 6,000 square feet and includes a private 240-foot dock. The grounds of the house total 2.7 acres.

An aerial view of the house which shows downtown Charleston in the background (Source: Provided)
An aerial view of the house which shows downtown Charleston in the background (Source: Provided)

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.