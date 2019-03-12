Large above-the-water house in Charleston Harbor sold, was previously listed at $7.95M

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A house that sits above the water in Charleston Harbor which was billed as the only single-family home with a private dock in the Charleston Historic District has sold.
Williams Means Real Estate brokered the sale of 2 Concord Street, which went through last Thursday. It was previously on the market for $7.95 million as of last November. The actual sale price of the house was not disclosed.
“The property at 2 Concord Street offers the only opportunity to live atop Charleston harbor. Along with the views, the property offers the ultimate luxury lifestyle with waterfront living in historic downtown Charleston,” Broker-In-Charge Helen Geer said. “The sustainable building concepts also make this property suitable for environmentally friendly living, another rare opportunity downtown.”
The house was originally a degaussing station for the Navy and was renovated in 2010. It spans almost 6,000 square feet and includes a private 240-foot dock. The grounds of the house total 2.7 acres.
