Law enforcement officers, K-9 partners visit Wisconsin girl with inoperable brain tumor

About 40 police dogs showed up at her house

Law enforcement officers, K-9 partners visit Wisconsin girl with inoperable brain tumor
Emma Mertens got a special surprise over the weekend when about 40 law enforcement officer and their k9 partners paid her a visit. (Source: K9 Unit - Hartford Police Department)
By Ed Payne | March 12, 2019 at 11:36 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 11:59 AM

HARTLAND, WI (Gray News) – A 7-year-old Wisconsin girl named Emma Mertens loves dogs.

She loves them so much she has her own Facebook page called “Team Emma - Emmalovesdogs7.”

Attached is a picture of Emma’ Team of Police K9s. She has them lined up listening to the two leaders up front. They...

Posted by Team Emma - Emmalovesdogs7 on Monday, March 11, 2019

But Emma also has the page because she has a potentially fatal brain tumor and likes to see hounds of all shapes and sizes to cheer her up.

Thousands of people from all over the world have cooperated, sending her dog photos and words of encouragement.

Emma got a special surprise over the weekend when about 40 law enforcement officer and their K-9 partners paid her a visit. Some drove hours to make the trip.

“It looked like a parade of police cars, and it was all K-9 units coming down the road,” said Emma’s dad Geoff Mertens told CNN.

“I’ve never seen her stop in her tracks like that and just be in awe of the dogs waiting in line to see her. She couldn’t wait to pet and learn the name of each one as they approached,” he said.

Emma Mertens got a special surprise over the weekend when about 40 law enforcement officer and their k9 partners paid her a visit.
Emma Mertens got a special surprise over the weekend when about 40 law enforcement officer and their k9 partners paid her a visit. (Source: K9 Unit - Hartford Police Department)

Emma has a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma tumor, or DIPG. Because of its location, doctors cannot operate on it.

DIPG is a type of tumor that starts in the brain stem, the part of the brain just above the back of the neck and connected to the spine. The brain stem controls breathing, heart rate and the nerves and muscles that help us see, hear, walk, talk and eat.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

DIPG is most common in children 5 to 10 years old.

Mertens said it was a special day for Emma and one she won’t soon forget.

"It was just amazing to see so many people give their time to our daughter," he said.

Today, just a few of us (roughly 40) stopped by to see Emma. She had no idea we were coming so she was VERY excited. What an amazing and strong little girl. It was such a great morning. #teamemma

Posted by K9 Unit - Hartford Police Department on Saturday, March 9, 2019

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.