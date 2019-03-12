Live 5 Investigates: Where are you most likely to get a speeding ticket in the Lowcountry?

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Have you ever wondered where you are most likely to get a speeding ticket in the Lowcountry? Have you wondered who is most likely to get a ticket and when? Live5News requested South Carolina Highway Patrol speeding ticket data from 2017-2018 to answer these questions.
According to the data, I-26 and I-526 are hot spots for speeders. The top four spots after the interstates are:
- Palmetto Commerce Parkway
- Dorchester Road
- Rivers Avenue
- The Ravenel Bridge
Those roads cover a lot of ground, but some popular intersections for speeders to get a ticket along those roads are:
- Palmetto Commerce Parkway and Collins Road
- Rivers Avenue and Northwoods Boulevard
- Dorchester Road and Edenbridge Lane
“We have jurisdiction anywhere in the state of South Carolina,” South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal, Matthew Southern said. “Our job is to protect the streets and highways, to look for violations of the traffic laws, criminal laws and pretty much just protect the visitors and citizens of the state of South Carolina.”
Here is the breakdown of the percentage of tickets given out in each county:
- Charleston County = 52 percent
- Berkeley County = 25 percent
- Dorchester County = 23 percent
While Charleston County had the most tickets give out in the twelve months, it is much larger than both Berkeley County and Dorchester County. When the data is broken down by square miles, Charleston County and Dorchester County are almost tied.
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers have also heard a wide range of myths about speeding tickets.
“There’s always a misconception that we give you five over or ten over,” Southern said. “That’s not the case. The speed limit is the speed limit. It is designed for that stretch of highway and it’s to keep motorists safe. South Carolina has an absolute speed law which means whatever that sign says is the speed you have to do.”
The data over twelves months shows 57 percent of tickets given out were given to people going between six and ten miles per hour over the speed limit. The data also says about 1,000 people, or 4 percent of the tickets, were given to people going one to five miles per hour over the speed limit. The average speed people were going over the limit was 11 mph.
