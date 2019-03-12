Man accused of holding ex-girlfriend, 2 children hostage at N. Charleston hotel

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A North Charleston man is charged with kidnapping after allegedly holding his ex-girlfriend hostage, North Charleston police say.
James Isaiah Fye, 28, is charged with kidnapping, first degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Police responded to the Quality Inn on the 2400 block of La Quinta Lane around 3 p.m. Monday in reference to a woman and her two children being held at gun point against their will by the mother’s ex-boyfriend.
The woman told police that she and her ex-boyfriend had been living together in Charlotte, N.C., but on Saturday she left him to stay with her family.
She also told police Fye was stalking her and threatening her once she left their home.
Fye approached her the next day at the Barnes and Noble on Rivers Avenue and took her two children, the girlfriend told police.
Fye forced her to go back to the hotel and abused her on the way there, the police report states.
Police say after the couple arrived at the hotel, Fye showed the woman a map on a laptop which tracked her and her family’s location.
Fye also threatened to kill her children and her family if she tried to leave, the police report states.
When officers arrested Fye, they found two loaded pistol magazines.
