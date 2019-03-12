Mount Pleasant police searching for missing 16-year-old

Mount Pleasant police searching for missing 16-year-old
Stephen Wintz (Source: Mount Pleasant Police)
March 12, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday morning.

Stephen Wintz was last seen at approximately 11:25 a.m. at Oceanside Academy, according to a post from the police Twitter account.

Wintz has red hair and green eyes, is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and an Oceanside hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Ivey at 843-884-4176 or via email at divey@tompsc.com.

