Mount Pleasant police searching for missing 16-year-old

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday morning.
Stephen Wintz was last seen at approximately 11:25 a.m. at Oceanside Academy, according to a post from the police Twitter account.
Wintz has red hair and green eyes, is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and an Oceanside hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Ivey at 843-884-4176 or via email at divey@tompsc.com.
