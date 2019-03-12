Police investigating after man shot in the leg in North Charleston

VIDEO: Police responding to possible shooting in North Charleston
March 11, 2019 at 5:03 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 7:27 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in North Charleston Monday afternoon.

Investigators say shortly after 5 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of Wadesboro Road for a shooting.

When officers got to the scene they made contact with the victim who had a gunshot wound in the leg.

The victim was transported to Trident hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The victim alleges he was shot by a black male in his mid-teens,” NCPD officials said."The investigation is ongoing."

Witnesses reported a large police presence in the area.

