Police investigating after man shot in the leg in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in North Charleston Monday afternoon.
Investigators say shortly after 5 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of Wadesboro Road for a shooting.
When officers got to the scene they made contact with the victim who had a gunshot wound in the leg.
The victim was transported to Trident hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“The victim alleges he was shot by a black male in his mid-teens,” NCPD officials said."The investigation is ongoing."
Witnesses reported a large police presence in the area.
