Police looking for man who assaulted woman on West Ashley greenway Monday night

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police are looking for a woman who was assaulted Monday night on the West Ashley greenway.
Officers responded to the greenway between Canterbury Road and Markfield Drive around 6:50 p.m. Monday night and spoke with the victim, who said she was running north and a man on a bicycle was riding south.
The victim stated in the report that as the man got closer, she waved, but the man stopped his bike behind her and said, “What the **** are you looking at." She then told officers that the man jumped off his bike, tackled her from behind and threw five to six closed fist punches.
She said she continued to scream at the man to get off when he abruptly got up, jumped on his bike, and went south on the greenway. The victim had multiple lacerations on her neck, chest, and behind her right ear but declined EMS, according to the report.
The suspect is a black male in his 20s with shoulder length dreads wearing a turquoise colored shirt, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.
Police have increased patrols in the area including bike patrols, Francis said.
Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200.
