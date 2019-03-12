Report: Summerville police officers locate wanted bank robber with bags of cocaine in his car

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Summerville police officers say they have arrested a bank robbery suspect who was found with bags of cocaine in his car.
Police arrested Curtis Rashaad Jefferson on Monday for a February bank robbery at the Ameris Bank.
Detectives located Jefferson as he was leaving his residence, and a traffic stop was conducted where he was taken into custody.
A report states 32 small bags of a white powder and a separate small bag of a white powder was located in the vehicle. Police say the white powder field tested presumptive for cocaine.
On Feb. 12, a man wearing a wig entered Ameris Bank and handed the teller a note indicating he was armed with a handgun. The man demanded that the teller give him all of the money from the bank. The teller complied and the man left with money.
Jefferson was also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine within ½ mile proximity of a school/park/playground.
“Jefferson received the following bonds for this incident: PWID Cocaine $50,000.00 Surety, PWID ½ Mile Proximity of a school $50,000.00 Surety, and Entering a bank, depository or building and loan association with intent to steal $250,000.00 Surety," SPD officials said.
According to an affidavit, bank employees reported that several days before the robbery they had a suspicious person come to the bank as well as other banks on Old Trolley Road.
Video footage, which was obtained from multiple banks, was sent to SLED agents who were able to identify the person using facial recognition software as the suspect.
Detectives then attempted to contact the suspect who had been paroled from a previous armed robbery connection.
Court records state that Jefferson’s home was less than a mile from Ameris Bank and in the same direction that K-9 units were tracking after the robbery.
Investigators found a crispy fifty dollar bill in the backyard of the home with a paper clip attached to it which is consistent with how Ameris Bank packages their money, a report stated.
Detectives then conducted a search warrant on the suspect’s phone and reported that Jefferson had used Google maps to map Ameris Bank several hours before the robbery, and consistently searched news articles on the robbery.
According to authorities, Jefferson previously told detectives that he did not know anything about a bank robbery and “had not heard of the robbery at all.”
