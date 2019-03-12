Sen. Bernie Sanders to take first SC visit since launching 2020 campaign

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to visit the Palmetto state this week for the first time since launching his 2020 campaign.
Sanders is scheduled to speak at a rally in North Charleston on Thursday at the Royal Family Life Center.
He last visited South Carolina in January during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day weekend and attended community events as well as the King Day at the Dome in Columbia. He visited Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston the following day.
“Number one, it is clear to me that we have a president who is a pathological liar,” he said to a cheering crowd. “We have a president who is doing something that no president in modern history has done. There have been some pretty conservative presidents. But this is a president who is intentionally and purposely trying to divide our people up based on the color of their skin, based on where they were born, based on their gender, based on their sexual orientation, based on their gender.”
Sanders also unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016.
