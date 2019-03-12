Statewide tornado drill set for Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The National Weather Service will initiate a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 13, at 9 a.m.
The event is a test to determine the readiness of Emergency Alert System equipment and emergency radio receivers in broadcast facilities, schools, hospitals and other public buildings.
“This annual drill is a way for the public to learn simple precautions that could save lives,” said officials with the South Carolina Broadcaster Association.
