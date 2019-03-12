Study: Charleston among the happiest places to live nationwide

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - According to a new WalletHub study, the Holy City is among the happiest in the United States.
Released on Monday, researchers say the study aims to show that moving to a certain city may help you be more content. WalletHub examined 31 indicators of happiness ranging from depression rate to income-growth to average daily leisure time.
Charleston came in at No. 20 on the list just ahead of Gilbert, Arizona and behind St. Paul, Minnesota. Charleston came in as the highest ranked city on the east coast and ranked No. 74 in physical well-being, but No. 5 in “income/employment” and No. 4 in “Community/Environment."
Plano, Texas took home the top prize followed by Irvine, California and Madison, Wisconsin. Columbia, South Carolina came in at No. 108.
