Summerville police looking for woman in connection with missing truck

The warrant stems from an incident police initially responded to on March 3. The victim told police she and Jackson got into an argument after Jackson brought her from the victim’s home in Cross to a friend’s apartment because of severe weather. After the argument, the victim said Jackson said she wanted to use the truck but the victim told her she didn’t have permission to use the truck. About 15 minutes later, the victim said Jackson, who had walked outside to take out the trash, had not returned and the victim noticed her keys were missing.