Summerville police looking for woman in connection with missing truck

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department issued an arrest warrant after a woman claimed a relative took her pickup truck without her permission.
Misty Jackson, 35, faces a charge of use of vehicle without permission, according to Summerville Police Lt. Thomas Peterson.
The warrant stems from an incident police initially responded to on March 3. The victim told police she and Jackson got into an argument after Jackson brought her from the victim’s home in Cross to a friend’s apartment because of severe weather. After the argument, the victim said Jackson said she wanted to use the truck but the victim told her she didn’t have permission to use the truck. About 15 minutes later, the victim said Jackson, who had walked outside to take out the trash, had not returned and the victim noticed her keys were missing.
The victim ooked outside the apartment window and saw that her truck was missing and called police, the report states.
The victim told police she did not want to press charges.
But three days later, the victim called police again saying she still had not received her truck from Jackson, the report states.
The victim said she had called multiple times but that Jackson would either answer the phone and immediately hang up or not answer at all. An investigator attempted to call the woman they identified as Jackson at which point a woman answered the phone but hung up when the investigator asked if the person was Jackson, the report states.
The vehicle is described as a white Ford F150 truck with SC license plate QCS254.
Police have not yet released a photo of Jackson or the missing vehicle.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jackson or the truck is asked to contact Summerville Police at 843-871-2463.
