Sunshine and cooler weather take over for the next few days

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure is building in behind a cold front that brought clouds and showers on Monday. Drier air is going to take over for the next couple of days allowing for plenty of sunshine to go with comfortable temperatures. A mostly sunny sky today will push highs to near 70 degrees by the afternoon. It will be a little cooler tonight with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Expect a repeat of today for tomorrow with highs back near 70 degrees. We’ll warm up on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A cold front will arrive late Friday bringing the chance of a few showers before cooling us down for the weekend. Clouds will likely linger into the beginning of the weekend with sunshine increasing on Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 60s.