Woman charged in deadly Northwoods Mall hit-and-run expected in court

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with a U-Haul truck in the Northwoods Mall parking lot and then leaving the scene in 2017 is expected in court on Tuesday.
On Feb. 13, 2017, police say Helen Ann Williams, 47, of Moncks Corner hit 45-year-old Billy Vaughn, who later died of his injuries. North Charleston police officers conducted a brief search for Williams before she was found.
Williams was denied bond two days later.
Court documents state Vaughn jumped out of Williams' rental truck before getting run over.
Investigators believe Williams knowingly ran over the victim and left the scene. The truck was found at a home on Fairlawn Drive in Moncks Corner.
According to police, Williams and the deceased had known each other for more than 10 years.
