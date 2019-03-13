Affidavit: N. Charleston man arrested for engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor after she was reported missing

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -A North Charleston man is arrested for engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor after she was reported missing, Charleston deputies say.
Israel Aguilar-Perez is charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
The 14 year-old girl was reported missing from her home, but investigators found her at Perez’s home in North Charleston, deputies say.
The affidavit reports, Perez and the teenager were involved in a sexual relationship for the past month.
Perez told deputies that the teenage girl came over in the late hours on Tuesday.
When deputies asked Perez how old he thought the girl was he told them he knew she was 14.
